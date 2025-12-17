Dramatic bodycam video captures moment suspected kidnapper is arrested after 40 years on the run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bodycam footage shows the stunning moment Florida authorities arrested a woman allegedly involved in a 40-year mystery and one of the FBI’s longest-running parental kidnapping cases.

Debra Leigh Newton's Florida neighbors knew her only as "Sharon," but authorities say she's the Kentucky mom who allegedly vanished with her 3-year-old daughter in 1983 and lived for decades with a stolen identity.

The footage, obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, shows Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies approaching Newton as she walked her dog, and a neighbor is heard joking, "Uh oh, they’re coming for you, Sharon!"

Moments later, officers reveal her real name and the decades-old warrant. Newton appeared startled but was compliant as she was handcuffed.

"We're here for you, ma'am – definitely here for you," the deputy is heard saying in the footage, as Newton responds, "Why?"

The case involving Newton began in Louisville, Kentucky, when she told relatives she was relocating to Georgia for a job, FOX 35 reported.

In October 1983, she left with her daughter, Michelle Marie Newton, and no one realized it would be the last time Michelle’s father, Joseph Newton, would see his child for more than 40 years.

By 1984 and 1985, all communication with Debra had stopped, and authorities issued a custodial-interference warrant, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky.

The FBI followed with an unlawful flight to avoid a prosecution warrant and placed Debra on its list of top parental kidnapping fugitives.

In 2000, prosecutors dismissed the case when they could not reach Michelle’s father, and, by 2005, Michelle’s information was removed from federal missing-child databases.

A renewed push from relatives prompted detectives to reopen the file in 2015, and the custodial interference charge was issued again in 2016.

Then, in March, a Crime Stoppers tip in Marion County, Florida, pointed investigators toward a 66-year-old woman living under the name "Sharon Nealy" in The Villages.

U.S. Marshals and local detectives compared historical and current photographs, and DNA provided by Newton’s sister returned a 99.99% match, confirming the woman’s true identity.

Investigators allege Newton remarried and blended into the retirement community while maintaining her false identity for more than 40 years.

At nearly the same time, investigators also located Michelle, now 46, who had lived unaware she had even been listed as a missing child, FOX 35 reported. She traveled to Kentucky to reunite with her biological father.

"This is the kind of case you see once in a law enforcement career," Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Col. Steve Healey said in a statement.

"Detectives refused to let the trail go cold. Their work — and the courage of a Crime Stoppers tipster — brought a daughter home to her family after four decades."

Newton has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court next month.