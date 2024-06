A Texas court ordered Kaitlin Armstrong, who was found guilty in November of murdering pro cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson in an East Austin home in May 2022, to pay the victim’s family $15 million.

FOX 7 in Austin reported that Wilson’s parents, Karen and Eric Wilson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Armstrong last month, seeking over $1 million in relief.

Armstrong was convicted of shooting Wilson twice in the head and once through the heart after she went on a date with Armstrong’s on-again-off-again boyfriend.

Armstrong, 37, was accused of shooting 25-year-old Wilson to death in a jealous rage minutes after Colin Strickland, 36, dropped the star cyclist off at a friend's Austin apartment, where she was staying while visiting Texas for a race.

Prosecutors said Armstrong stalked Wilson's location with the Strava app — a popular tool for cyclists and runners that shows their routes — and that she had access to Strickland's Apple and Gmail accounts and would read his texts and emails.

Armstrong was ultimately convicted of murder and sentenced to 90 years in prison. She will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison.

Court records obtained by the station show that Wilson’s parents were awarded a default judgment when Armstrong failed to appear at a court hearing on June 17. She also failed to file an answer to the original lawsuit.

The court ultimately ordered Armstrong to pay $15 million, with $5 million going to both of Wilson’s parents, and another $5 million for exemplary damages that "the Court determines sufficient to deter the same or similar actions" by Armstrong in the future.

As part of the order, the Court stipulated that Wilson’s parents could also recover from Armstrong post-judgement interest of 8.5% per year, plus all taxable court costs.

