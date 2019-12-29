Texas church shooting is latest of many attacks at US houses of worship in recent years

Two men were killed and another man was injured in a shooting at a church in Texas on Sunday -- the latest in a string of attacks at houses of worship in recent years.

Sunday's shooting unfolded around 9:57 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ, which is located in the city of White Settlement, just outside of Fort Worth.

A spokeswoman for MedStar Mobile Healthcare, an ambulance service, told The Associated Press that two people had been shot and killed, one of them the gunman; a third person, in critical condition, suffered cardiac arrest but was revived.

An elder at the church told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter, calling him a dear friend. “He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us,” Mike Tinius said.

SUSPECT IN HANUKKAH STABBING AT NY RABBI'S HOME PLEADS NOT GUILTY ON ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES

At least 13 deadly shootings have occurred in American houses of worship in recent years:

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Stephen Scarola and The Associated Press contributed to this report.