Mass Murder
Published

Sutherland Springs church shooting victims to receive nearly $200G in federal funds

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, have promised more than $183,000 in federal funding to help the Texas victims of the bloody massacre at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in 2017, according to a report.

KGBT reported that the funds will be used to provide crisis response and consequence management support services to the Texans affected by the mass murder at the San Antonio-area church.

Devin Patrick Kelley, who authorities say killed himself following a church massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in November 2017, is seen in an undated photo. (Texas Department of Public Safety via AP)​​​

Devin Patrick Kelley fired at least 450 rounds inside the church, killing more than two dozen people and wounding 20 more, authorities have said. A nearby resident shot and wounded Kelley before the killer drove away and ultimately ended his own life, according to authorities.

“Our South Texas community was rattled by the shooting in Sutherland Springs. Two years later this month, many survivors are still struggling from this tragedy,” said Cuellar in a press release. “These funds will go towards delivering support to the victims of this event. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to ensure survivors have the necessary resources to address the harms they have suffered and to rebuild their lives. I want to thank Senator Cornyn for his help securing these critical funds for our community.”

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, have promised more than $183,000 in federal funding to help the Texas victims of the bloody massacre at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in 2017, according to a report. (Reuters / AP)

“No one should ever have to experience the tragedy that the entire Sutherland Springs community endured two years ago,” added Cornyn in a press release. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration and hopeful that this grant will help victims, survivors, and their friends and families continue to heal.”

The funds are from the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime.

