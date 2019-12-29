Texas church shooting leaves 2 dead, witness says gunman opened fire during communion

Two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a church in Texas on Sunday, according to officials.

The incident happened around 9:57 a.m. a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ, which is located in the city of White Settlement, just outside of Fort Worth.

"It's all very tragic," Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl told reporters.

MedStar, the ambulance service provider to Fort Worth and other cities in north Texas, confirmed to Fox News that two people were killed while another person was in critical condition.

MedStar added that the victims ranged in age from 30 to 60 years old. One of the dead is the shooter, according to the ambulance service.

A witness to the incident told KTVT the gunman shot someone with a shotgun during communion before he was taken down by another church member.

Images from the scene showed a massive emergency response.

David McClelland with Tarrant County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News the shooter suffered a gunshot wound, but it’s unclear where the bullet came from.

At this time, authorities believe there was only one gunman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.