Tesla arson suspect released after lawyer argues detention would disrupt sex-change treatments

A college springbreaker accused of torching two Tesla Cybertrucks in Missouri has been released from federal custody after his lawyer argued that remaining in jail would disrupt ongoing sex-change treatment.

Owen McIntire, 19, was released and ordered into home detention at his parents' Missouri home by a federal court in Massachusetts this week and ordered by a judge to answer to the charges against him on Thursday.

McIntire was arrested in Massachusetts last month and faces federal charges in Missouri for allegedly using a homemade incendiary device to ignite the two electric vehicles on March 17. He faces charges of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and malicious damage to property by fire.

TESLA VEHICLES, CHARGING STATIONS TARGETED AS PROTESTERS DENOUNCE DOGE, ELON MUSK

McIntire's federal public defender argued that his client is a college student with no prior criminal record with "well-documented medical and mental health needs – including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), ADHD, depression, and gender dysphoria," court records state.

"He also receives gender-affirming medical care, which began in March of this year and is likely to be interrupted or terminated entirely if he remains in pretrial detention," an April 23 court filing said. "This care, along with mental health support, is integral to his well-being."

At the time of the attack, McIntire was enrolled at the University of Massachusetts to pursue a physics degree.

FBI INVESTIGATING AFTER WASHINGTON TESLA CHARGING STATION DAMAGED FOLLOWING ‘LOUD NOISE’

The attorney said the Justice Department suggested the alleged attack had "political overtones" but was speculative.

McIntire trained in ballet from ages 8 to 15 but quit during a "difficult period" after being diagnosed with depression, which he manages with medication and therapy, the filing states. Fox News Digital has reached out to McIntire's attorney.

Agents and forensic experts from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) recovered and analyzed key evidence from the Tesla attack, including Molotov cocktails allegedly used in the arson.

Authorities later found video footage of a person who they believe to be McIntire wearing a large hat, lighting the devices and throwing them at the Cybertrucks before walking away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two Tesla charging stations were also damaged by the fire, each with an approximate value of $550.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.