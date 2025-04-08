FBI investigating after Washington Tesla charging station damaged following 'loud noise'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating after a Tesla electric vehicle charging station was damaged early Tuesday in Lacey, Washington.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lacey Police Department officers responded to "malicious mischief" after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a loud noise in the area, according to a statement.

Officers arrived at the Tesla charging station, housed in a Target parking lot, and found the electric vehicle charging station was damaged, according to the statement.

FBI Seattle told Fox News it could not confirm if the damage was caused by an explosion, though photos shared by police appear to show scattered charging station remains.

"What I can provide is we are aware of the incident and are working with our partners to determine exactly what happened," an FBI Seattle spokesperson said.

Tesla electric vehicles have been targeted in at least nine states since January 2025, the FBI previously stated.

The incidents, which involved arson, gunfire and vandalism, came after Tesla CEO Elon Musk was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

FBI Seattle officials did not confirm any arrests in the Lacey incident, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Tesla and Target did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

The Lacey Police Department declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.