Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Police and Law Enforcement

FBI investigating after Washington Tesla charging station damaged following 'loud noise'

Washington Tesla charging station incident comes amid nationwide anti-Elon Musk protests

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Dems dodge on calling Tesla attacks acts of ‘domestic terrorism’ Video

Dems dodge on calling Tesla attacks acts of ‘domestic terrorism’

After months of slamming Elon Musk as a threat, Democrats are refusing to say whether their inflammatory rhetoric is to blame for the attacks against Tesla owners and dealers across the country.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating after a Tesla electric vehicle charging station was damaged early Tuesday in Lacey, Washington.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lacey Police Department officers responded to "malicious mischief" after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a loud noise in the area, according to a statement.

Officers arrived at the Tesla charging station, housed in a Target parking lot, and found the electric vehicle charging station was damaged, according to the statement.

TESLA VEHICLES, DEALERSHIPS TARGETED WITH ARSON, GUNFIRE AND VANDALISM IN AT LEAST 9 STATES: FBI

Tesla charging station

A Washington Tesla supercharging station was damaged early Tuesday, according to authorities. (Lacey Police Department)

FBI Seattle told Fox News it could not confirm if the damage was caused by an explosion, though photos shared by police appear to show scattered charging station remains.

Tesla charger

A Tesla charging station was vandalized in Washington. (Dan Solie)

TESLA VEHICLES, CHARGING STATIONS TARGETED AS PROTESTERS DENOUNCE DOGE, ELON MUSK

"What I can provide is we are aware of the incident and are working with our partners to determine exactly what happened," an FBI Seattle spokesperson said.

Tesla electric vehicles have been targeted in at least nine states since January 2025, the FBI previously stated.

Tesla vehicles were set on fire in Las Vegas

Five Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at in what police are investigating as a "targeted attack" at a repair center in Las Vegas on March 18. (Hal Sparks via Storyful)

The incidents, which involved arson, gunfire and vandalism, came after Tesla CEO Elon Musk was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

FBI Seattle officials did not confirm any arrests in the Lacey incident, as of Tuesday afternoon.

HAVE A NEWS TIP? CLICK HERE 

Tesla and Target did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

The Lacey Police Department declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.