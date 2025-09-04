Teen fugitive arrested in NYC stray-bullet drug robbery shooting that killed 69-year-old grandmother: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenage fugitive has been arrested in New York City in connection with the stray-bullet killing of a 69-year-old grandmother who was walking with a friend in Harlem, according to a New York Post report.

The 18-year-old suspect was tracked down Thursday by a joint operation involving Homeland Security Investigations, the NYPD’s Violent Gang Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.



Authorities say the arrest follows the Aug. 27 shooting that killed Robin Wright, who was fatally struck in the face near East 110th Street and Madison Avenue as she used her walker during a lunchtime outing.



"This was not necessary. That lady should’ve never died like that," Wright’s friend Juanita Arnold who was by her side told the Post.

According to the Post, investigators said the shooting erupted after a botched marijuana robbery. Two suspects allegedly opened fire after a victim chased them and returned gunfire, with one of the bullets hitting Wright.

Wright, who had recently undergone leg surgery, was outside as part of her recovery.



"She was looking for [her] grandson to walk with her, to go get lunch. She wanted some exercise," Arnold recalled. "I will walk with you to go get your lunch. She never made it back but I did."



Neighbor Sonya Hampton said she held Wright in her final moments: "I turned around to see where the bullets landed and she was on the floor," Hampton said.

Police said another suspect remains at large. The arrest came just a day after five young suspects, most of them teenagers, were charged in a separate Labor Day drive-by shooting in the Bronx.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pointed to a troubling trend. "We’re seeing shooters becoming younger and younger," Adams said Thursday on FOX 5’s Good Day New York. "We’re seeing the direct results of some of the laws that we have passed – some of the actions, both in Albany and in the City Council."



The NYPD could not offer comment to Fox News Digital at this time.