©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York City

1 dead, 4 wounded after shooting in New York City, police say

Police took four people into custody and recovered multiple firearms

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
NYC shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded Video

NYC shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in New York City, according to police. (via WNYW)

A shooting in New York City on Saturday left one person dead and four people wounded, including one teenager in critical condition, according to police.

Officers responded at around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Burke Avenue and Wickham Avenue near Haffen Park, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department confirmed to Fox News.

A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and a 17-year-old girl had suffered a gunshot wound to her face.

Haffen Park

A shooting in New York City on Saturday left one person dead and four people wounded. (WNYW)

Both victims were transported to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The girl was listed in critical condition.

Three other victims with gunshot wounds transported themselves to hospitals.

A shooting in the Bronx

Officers responded at around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Burke Avenue and Wickham Avenue. (WNYW)

A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to their backs and were both listed in stable condition. A 42-year-old man also had a gunshot wound to his arm and was listed in stable condition.

Police said four people were taken into custody and multiple guns were recovered.

Location of a shooting in New York City

Police said four people were taken into custody and multiple guns were recovered. (WNYW)

The incident remains under investigation.

The shooting happened near Haffen Park as a large crowd watched a basketball tournament. The incident appeared to be gang-related, according to the New York Post.
