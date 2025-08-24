1 dead, 4 wounded after shooting in New York City, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting in New York City on Saturday left one person dead and four people wounded, including one teenager in critical condition, according to police.

Officers responded at around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Burke Avenue and Wickham Avenue near Haffen Park, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department confirmed to Fox News.

A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and a 17-year-old girl had suffered a gunshot wound to her face.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The girl was listed in critical condition.

Three other victims with gunshot wounds transported themselves to hospitals.

A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to their backs and were both listed in stable condition. A 42-year-old man also had a gunshot wound to his arm and was listed in stable condition.

Police said four people were taken into custody and multiple guns were recovered.

The incident remains under investigation.

The shooting happened near Haffen Park as a large crowd watched a basketball tournament. The incident appeared to be gang-related, according to the New York Post.