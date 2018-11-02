Suspicious package sent to Tom Steyer, FBI confirms

Another suspicious package addressed to billionaire businessman and vocal President Trump critic Tom Steyer was recovered in California Thursday night, the FBI announced.

The item, which the bureau described Friday as being “similar in appearance to the others,” is the latest parcel recovered after more than a dozen others were mailed to prominent Democrats and CNN’s offices.

The package was rendered safe by bomb technicians, the FBI told Fox News.

A spokesperson for Steyer confirmed to Fox News that the United States Postal Service (USPS) “intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Tom.”

“He and all of our staff are safe and thankful to law enforcement and the USPS for their diligence,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, two of the packages believed to be mailed by suspect Cesar Sayoc were addressed to CNN. One of the packages, sent to former CIA director John Brennan, who is not a CNN analyst, made it to the mailroom of the Time Warner Center in New York City on Wednesday. Another package was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who does analysis for the network.

The packages discovered last week at the Time Warner Center contained “a live explosive device.” The other parcels uncovered were addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, Rep. Maxine Waters, former Attorney General Eric Holder, prominent Trump critic Robert De Niro and liberal donors George Soros, and Steyer. A packaged addressed to CNN was also intercepted in Georgia.

Sayoc was arrested in Florida on Oct. 26.

The California facility where Thursday’s package was discovered is the same as the one from last week and the only packages found at this location were both addressed to Steyer, the FBI told Fox News.

Over the weekend, President Trump labeled Steyer “wacky” after viewing an interview Steyer gave to CNN.

“He comes off as a crazed & stumbling lunatic who should be running out of money pretty soon,” Trump tweeted. “As bad as their field is, if he is running for President, the Dems will eat him alive!”

Steyer issued a sharp retort on Twitter, slamming the president for his comments.

“It is unthinkable that in the midst of the horrible political violence our president would resort to name-calling instead of repairing the damage to the fabric of our country,” Steyer tweeted.

In the CNN interview, Steyer said he “absolutely was blaming” Trump for creating an atmosphere in which “anything can bubble up, and anything is bubbling up.”

