Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta, network says

A suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday in Georgia, the network said, the latest discovery coming after a week in which more than a dozen parcels containing pipe bombs were mailed to prominent Democrats and the network’s New York City bureau.

CNN said the package was found at an Atlanta post office Monday morning. Last week, two of the packages believed to be mailed by suspect Cesar Sayoc were addressed to CNN. One of the packages, addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, who is not a CNN analyst, made it to the mailroom of the Time Warner Center in New York City on Wednesday. Another package was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who does analysis for the network.

"This morning, another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office. There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center. All mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus, is being screened at off-site facilities as of last Wednesday, so this package would NOT have come directly to the CNN Center, even if it hadn't been intercepted first," CNN said in a statement. "Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more.”The incident on Wednesday at the New York bureau prompted a mass evacuation while CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were reporting on air.

Authorities said the packages discovered last week contained “a live explosive device.” The parcels found last week were addressed to: President Barack Obama, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Maxine Waters, former Attorney General Eric Holder, prominent Trump critic Robert De Niro and liberal donors George Soros and Tom Steyer.

Sayoc, 56, was arrested Friday near Fort Lauderdale, Florida and hit with federal charges alleging he mailed at least 13 bombs. He’s expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

None of the bombs detonated.