Suspected roadway gunman with reported criminal history sparks outrage after drivers shot

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Outrage erupted online following a chaotic police-involved shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Monday, with critics pointing to the suspected gunman’s criminal history after authorities said he opened fire along a busy roadway.

Video shared by FOX 25 Boston appears to show the suspect, identified by Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan as Tyler Brown, walking down the street while firing as cars pass nearby, prompting a heavy law enforcement response.

The station reported the video shows the suspect being shot, though the portion of the footage it shared does not include that moment.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded around 1:20 p.m. to a shooting involving law enforcement in the area of Memorial Drive and River Street.

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"EMS has responded to the scene to treat at least one individual for a gunshot wound," the agency said, adding that no additional details about the circumstances were immediately available.

Cambridge Police Department (CPD) said officers were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the same area, noting there is no ongoing danger to the public.

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"CPD and State Police are on-scene, however there is no on-going danger to the public," the department said in a statement, asking residents to avoid the area.

Ryan said the incident began after Boston police alerted authorities about a man acting erratically who was believed to be armed with a rifle.

By the time officers arrived, the situation had escalated into what officials described as an active shooter incident, with the suspect walking down the middle of Memorial Drive and firing in an erratic manner as traffic came to a halt.

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"In the course of doing that, two males in vehicles separately were struck by gunfire," Ryan said.

Authorities said a Massachusetts State Police trooper and an armed civilian — described as a former Marine licensed to carry — confronted the suspect as people fled their vehicles and sought cover.

Both the trooper and the civilian fired their weapons, striking Brown multiple times in the extremities, Ryan said. Brown was treated at the scene and transported to a Boston hospital, where he remains in custody.

The two victims who were shot while inside their vehicles were also taken to Boston hospitals with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

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Ryan said a "very high number of rounds — in the neighborhood of 50 to 60 — were fired in a very short period of time" during the incident.

Brown is expected to face multiple charges, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, along with weapons offenses.

Boston 25 News reported that Brown has a criminal history spanning nearly two decades, citing court records tied to a man with the same name and date of birth that include prior firearm and drug convictions. The outlet reported that in 2020, Brown fired multiple rounds at Boston police officers while already on probation in a separate case.

The report said prosecutors at the time sought a significantly longer sentence, but a judge imposed a shorter term that drew criticism from the district attorney’s office.

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Reaction to Brown’s reported criminal history quickly spread online, with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy writing on social media that "the judge who let this guy off easy should go to prison."

Massachusetts Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue weighed in on the shooting, vowing to push to ensure that repeat offenders like Brown are not given lenient sentences or parole.

"The fundamental role of the governor is to uphold the law and keep our communities safe. When our criminal justice system throws common sense out the window and allows dangerous, violent people to get out of prison quickly or early, it means innocent moms, dads, and kids may be killed," Minogue said in a statement. "I am grateful to the officers who stopped today's attack and saved lives."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey reiterated in a post on X that there is no ongoing threat to the public following the shooting.

"I’m closely monitoring the situation on Memorial Drive. @MassStatePolice are on the scene and working alongside local law enforcement to investigate. There is no ongoing threat to the public," she wrote. "However, residents and commuters are strongly encouraged to avoid the area to allow public safety personnel to do their work. Grateful to first responders who worked quickly to keep people safe and secure the scene."

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