Suspect in viral monk seal harassment video says he was doxxed as federal court fight begins

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The lawyer for Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, of Covington, Washington, the man accused of hurling a rock at a monk seal in a viral video, says his client has experienced threats and has been "doxxed" amid outrage over the incident.

In an Associated Press report, Lytvynchuk's lawyer, Myles Breiner, made the claims that his client has received backlash following the incident.

In the video, the suspect allegedly appears to throw a rock at the head of an endangered Hawaiian monk seal as the animal was swimming near the shoreline in Maui.

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He is due in federal court Wednesday.

As a result of the May 5 incident and the amassed global attention, Lytvynchuk is facing charges of harassing and attempting to harass a protected animal. He was arrested in the Seattle area on May 13.

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In an interview with local outlet KHON, Breiner went on the record to say, "I want to be resoundingly clear to the public — he never intended to injure the monk seal."

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Breiner maintains his client was only trying to protect seals in the area.

Monk seals are a highly endangered species with only 1,600 left in the world, according to NOAA.

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If convicted, Lytvynchuk could face up to a year in prison on each charge, along with a fine of up to $50,000 under the Endangered Species Act and up to $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Breiner's law office for comment.