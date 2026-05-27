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Deportation

Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin still posting from New York City as DHS signals her deportation may finally be coming

The convicted scammer has been living in New York on an ankle monitor since her early release from prison in 2022

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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Video of Anna Sorokin from her East Village apartment Video

Video of Anna Sorokin from her East Village apartment

Video of con woman Anna Sorokin from her East Village apartment fresh after her release from prison.

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Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, the German-Russian woman who posed as a wealthy heiress and New York City socialite for years before convictions on felony theft charges, may finally be deported, according to a new report.

"For years, she has made a mockery of the United States court system and its immigration laws," a Homeland Security spokesperson told the New York Post. "She has been released on an ankle monitor while her appeal of removal is heard."

Rumors of the 35-year-old's looming removal from the U.S. first emerged in 2022, months after her early release from prison. By then, she had overstayed her tourist visa and been convicted of theft of services, grand larceny and more. However, after a brief detention in ICE custody, she has remained in New York wearing an ankle monitor.

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Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin shows off a GPS ankle monitor wearing a black leather coat

Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin shows off a GPS ankle monitor while attending the Alexander Wang show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

"We look forward to sending her home soon," the DHS spokesperson said.

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DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"I lived out most of my adult life in NY and a lot of my friends and support system are based in the US," Sorokin told Fox News Digital in 2022, under the Biden administration. "I don't see a reason why I should be banned forever while so many violent offenders get released by ICE on daily basis."

Anna Delvey Sorokin wearing an ankle monitor in the front row of a show during 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cole Escola, Crystal Waters, Linux, Anna Delvey, Coco Rocha, and Ari Lennox attend the Christian Cowan fashion show during February 2025 New York Fashion Week on February 07, 2025 in New York City (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

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She's still in New York.

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Over the weekend, she posted a foggy photo on Twitter of the city captioned, "Happy Memorial Day weekend from the best city in the world."

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Anna Sorokin wearing a beige sweater seated in a courtroom

Anna Sorokin, known as Anna Delvey, appears in the courtroom during her trial at New York State Supreme Court on April 11, 2019. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP)

She's found post-conviction fame in part thanks to the Netflix docuseries, "Inventing Anna," for which she was paid $320,000, according to IMDB — as well as an appearance on "Dancing With the Stars."

She still goes by her assumed name, Anna Delvey, and has racked up more than 1 million followers on Instagram, where she recently posted a video showing, "how I get tights under the ankle monitor."

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She also frequently posts selfies with former New York Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress amid a scandal of his own.

Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Sorokin played herself off as the heiress of a German millionaire, claiming her father was a diplomat — or an oil baron — with a $67 million fortune she would inherit.

But she funded her lavish lifestyle by mooching off friends and scamming a bank, according to prosecutors, failing to repay her debts along the way.

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