Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin still posting from New York City as DHS signals her deportation may finally be coming

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Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, the German-Russian woman who posed as a wealthy heiress and New York City socialite for years before convictions on felony theft charges, may finally be deported, according to a new report.

"For years, she has made a mockery of the United States court system and its immigration laws," a Homeland Security spokesperson told the New York Post. "She has been released on an ankle monitor while her appeal of removal is heard."

Rumors of the 35-year-old's looming removal from the U.S. first emerged in 2022, months after her early release from prison. By then, she had overstayed her tourist visa and been convicted of theft of services, grand larceny and more. However, after a brief detention in ICE custody, she has remained in New York wearing an ankle monitor.

'DANCING WIT HTHE STARS' CONTESTANT AND CONVICTED FELON ANNA 'DELVEY' RIPS SHOW AS 'PREDATORY: THEY 'USED ME'

"We look forward to sending her home soon," the DHS spokesperson said.

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DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"I lived out most of my adult life in NY and a lot of my friends and support system are based in the US," Sorokin told Fox News Digital in 2022, under the Biden administration. "I don't see a reason why I should be banned forever while so many violent offenders get released by ICE on daily basis."

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She's still in New York.

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Over the weekend, she posted a foggy photo on Twitter of the city captioned, "Happy Memorial Day weekend from the best city in the world."

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She's found post-conviction fame in part thanks to the Netflix docuseries, "Inventing Anna," for which she was paid $320,000, according to IMDB — as well as an appearance on "Dancing With the Stars."

She still goes by her assumed name, Anna Delvey, and has racked up more than 1 million followers on Instagram, where she recently posted a video showing, "how I get tights under the ankle monitor."

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She also frequently posts selfies with former New York Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress amid a scandal of his own.

Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Sorokin played herself off as the heiress of a German millionaire, claiming her father was a diplomat — or an oil baron — with a $67 million fortune she would inherit.

But she funded her lavish lifestyle by mooching off friends and scamming a bank, according to prosecutors, failing to repay her debts along the way.