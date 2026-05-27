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Manhunt

Manhunt launched for samurai sword attack suspect with sex crime conviction after party assault: sheriff

Jonathan Bays has an active parole warrant from Idaho where records show a sexual battery conviction involving a minor

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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A man in California is on the run after he allegedly used a samurai-style sword to try to kill someone at a party, according to police.

Jonathan Bays, 41, allegedly tried to kill another individual at Creekside Apartments in Mariposa, California, on Saturday during a party, according to Sheriff Jeremy Briese. Bays allegedly used a "large Samurai style sword" during the attack and hit the victim in the wrist, hand, head and shoulder.

After trying to kill the other individual, Briese said Bays fled the area and was last seen walking on a trail that led to a jail. He remains missing and authorities say he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

In a video update, Briese said the incident was "isolated," saying that Bays and others inside the apartment got into a "dispute." The victim had to be flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital, according to Fox 26.

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Jonathan Bays booking picture

Police say Jonathan Bays is wanted for attempted murder. (Mariposa County Sheriff's Office)

"This was a dispute that occurred between individuals and he decided to unfortunately utilize his sword for his actions," Briese said.

Briese said all individuals inside the apartment were using methamphetamine and other drugs, describing it as "a party."

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Security video of Jonathan Bays

Jonathan Bays was last seen at the Creekside Apartments in Mariposa, California. (Mariposa County Sheriff's Office)

Briese said Bays is a transient from Idaho who has an active parole warrant out of that state from 2025. Records from the Idaho Department of Correction show Bays was convicted of sexual battery of minor child 16 to 17 years of age.

Bays is described as 5’11" and weighing 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes, camo style hat and tan pants. The sheriff said Bays goes by several different names, including Mike, Michael or Aaron.

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Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese gives an update on the search for Jonathan Bays. (Mariposa County Sheriff's Office)

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office is using helicopters, K-9 units and help from other agencies to track down Bays, who remains missing as of Wednesday.

People with information about Bays' whereabouts are asked to contact the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office at (209) 966-3615.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

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