Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

FBI

FBI reveals Brown University mass shooter began plotting massacre as early as 2022, blamed victims

FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit found Valente viewed his victims as 'symbolic' targets tied to his perceived downfall

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Alleged Brown University shooter was ‘always angry, isolated and overqualified,’ former friend says Video

Alleged Brown University shooter was ‘always angry, isolated and overqualified,’ former friend says

A former friend of alleged Brown University shooter Claudio Neves Valente shares insight into his behavior during their time studying together at Brown on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts have concluded their investigation into the horrific December mass shooting at Brown University and the subsequent murder of an MIT professor, revealing that the lone gunman started plotting the attack as early as 2022.

Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, 48, a Portuguese national who lived as a legal permanent resident in Miami, Florida, carried out the December 13 massacre in Providence, Rhode Island, before murdering MIT Professor Nuno Loureiro in Brookline, Massachusetts, two days later.

Two Brown students, Ella Cook, 19, and Muhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, were killed in the on-campus attack and nine other people were wounded.

Valente, a former Brown student, studied physics with Loureiro from the fall of 2000 through the spring of 2001 before withdrawing from the program by 2003. The FBI confirmed the shootings had no connection with terrorism.

Claudio Neves-Valente headshot showing receding hairline brown eyes and cleft chin

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts released an image of Claudio Neves-Valente, identified in deadly shootings at Brown University in Rhode Island and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge. (U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts)

TENNESSEE SCHOOL SHOOTER ‘SIGNIFICANTLY INFLUENCED’ BY MATERIAL FOUND ON ‘HARMFUL’ WEBSITES: POLICE

According to the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, Valente viewed his victims as "symbolic" targets. Struggling with long-term suicidal ideations, paranoia and an ongoing "failure to thrive," the unemployed former ride-hailing driver had an "inflated sense of self" and blamed others for preventing him from reaching his full potential.

Valente, a former physics prodigy, used violence to overcome his shame and punish those he felt contributed to his downfall, investigators found.

The FBI said the attacks were meticulously planned over several years in isolation.

Providence police officers searching inside Brown University building

Providence police search floor by floor after a shooting at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Dec. 13, 2025. Nine people were injured and two were killed. (Providence Police Department)

ALLEGED NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTRY CLUB SHOOTER SAID HE WAS TARGETING WEALTHY ‘ELITES’: REPORT

Valente began plotting the Brown University massacre as early as 2022, renting a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire, to stash his weapons.

Officials said that because of his transient lifestyle and social isolation, Valente did not have family or peers to report warning signs to authorities.

Following the two shootings, Valente left behind a chilling series of audio and video files confessing to the murders, showing no signs of remorse and failing to explain why he committed the crimes.

Empty interior of Barus and Holley Room 166 at Brown University

An empty Barus and Holley Room 166 at Brown University in Providence, R.I., where a man opened fire during an ECON 0110 review session on Dec. 13, 2024, shooting 11 students. (Kenna Lee/The Brown Daily Herald)

SHOOTING IN OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY HALL INJURES TWO; GUNMAN DEAD

In one file, he called his shooting victims "kind of stupid." Valente added that he didn't "give a d---" if he was judged for his actions.

Authorities recovered his body in Salem, New Hampshire, alongside two 9mm Glock pistols after he committed suicide.

Investigators collecting evidence at the scene where Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente was found dead in Salem, N.H.

Investigators collect evidence at the scene where Brown University shooter Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente was found dead in Salem, N.H., on Dec. 19, 2025. (David McGlynn/Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI noted both firearms, a Glock 34 used at Brown University and a Glock 26 used in the murder of Loureiro, were legally purchased by Valente from a Florida pawn shop in 2020 and 2022.

Officials said the multi-agency probe into Valente's motivations involved scouring more than 11,000 surveillance files, analyzing over 2,100 audio and video files from his personal devices, and conducting upward of 260 interviews.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue