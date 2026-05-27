EXCLUSIVE: DHS blasts sanctuary leaders after illegal immigrant accused of bat attack freed from jail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is blasting Massachusetts sanctuary policies after ICE agents arrested an illegal immigrant accused of beating a man with a baseball bat — days after local officials allegedly released him without notifying federal authorities.

Dhaval Amratbhai Patel, an illegal immigrant from India, was arrested by the Worcester Police Department on May 16 and is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The police report notes Patel got into an argument with a customer at the liquor store where he worked, which escalated into Patel grabbing a baseball bat and striking the man, according to DHS.

MIGRANT ACCUSED OF VIOLENT CRIMES ARRESTED BY ICE AFTER MASSACHUSETTS COURT REFUSED TO HONOR DETAINER

Officials said sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts did not cooperate with ICE law enforcement, and Patel was released from jail without notification to immigration authorities.

ICE arrested Patel two days later on May 18, according to DHS.

"This illegal alien from India thought he could go around beating people with a baseball bat. Sanctuary politicians released him from jail after his arrest for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon," said DHS acting assistant secretary Lauren Bis. "Sanctuary politicians must stop choosing to release criminals into our communities and work with DHS to get criminals out of country."

"By refusing to cooperate with ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians are putting the safety of their citizens at risk," Bis added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear where and when Patel illegally entered the U.S.

The Worcester Police Department and Worcester County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.