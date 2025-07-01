Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Police and Law Enforcement

Massachusetts police officer shot by colleague during service of restraining order

North Andover officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons on administrative leave following armed confrontation at her home

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
An off-duty Massachusetts police officer was shot Monday night during a confrontation with a fellow cop as she was being served with a restraining order. 

Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 28, an officer with the North Andover Police Department, was home when three police officers arrived to serve the order, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said during a news conference Tuesday.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons split image

Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 28, was shot during a confrontation with her fellow officers.  (North Andover Police Department)

"When one of the officers was escorting Ms. Fitzsimmons during the service of the court order, an armed confrontation took place," Tucker said. 

One officer opened fire and struck Fitzsimmons, he said. 

Fitzsimmons, who has been with the police department for just over a year, was taken to a Boston hospital and was in stable condition. 

Kelsey Fitzsimmons split image

Kelsey Fitzsimmons seen in images from the North Andover Police Department.  (North Andover Police Department)

She remains on administrative leave. Details about the shooting and the restraining order were not disclosed, citing the ongoing investigation.  

The shooting is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Tucker's office, he said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.