Massachusetts police officer shot by colleague during service of restraining order

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An off-duty Massachusetts police officer was shot Monday night during a confrontation with a fellow cop as she was being served with a restraining order.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 28, an officer with the North Andover Police Department, was home when three police officers arrived to serve the order, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said during a news conference Tuesday.

FAMILY OF SLAIN BOSTON COP JOHN O'KEEFE FUMES AS EX-GIRLFRIEND KAREN READ WALKS FREE: 'SICKENING'

"When one of the officers was escorting Ms. Fitzsimmons during the service of the court order, an armed confrontation took place," Tucker said.

One officer opened fire and struck Fitzsimmons, he said.

Fitzsimmons, who has been with the police department for just over a year, was taken to a Boston hospital and was in stable condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She remains on administrative leave. Details about the shooting and the restraining order were not disclosed, citing the ongoing investigation.

The shooting is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Tucker's office, he said.