©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

College

FBI, police investigating after suspected armed person seen in video near University of Massachusetts Lowell

Video posted on social media shows person appearing to hold weapon near university campus

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Police search for a suspected armed person near University of Massachusetts Lowell Video

Police search for a suspected armed person near University of Massachusetts Lowell

Police are searching for a person allegedly seen on video with a gun near UMass Lowell Wednesday. The university issued a campus-wide shelter in place alert for students and staff.

City and state police and FBI Boston are investigating after a video that appears to show a person holding a gun near the University of Massachusetts (UMass) campus in Lowell was shared on social media Wednesday afternoon.

The video appears to show a man holding a gun, walking down a sidewalk. There have not been any reports of a shooting.

A campus-wide shelter in place order was issued as UMass Lowell and city police attempt to find the suspect.

All classes and events on campus for the remainder of the day were canceled.

The University of Massachusetts Lowell is about 40 minutes from Boston.

The University of Massachusetts Lowell is about 40 minutes from Boston. (Google Maps)

FBI Boston said it is on scene and coordinating with law enforcement partners.

"We encourage the public to remain vigilant and avoid the area," FBI Boston shared in an X post.

Massachusetts State Police said it is aware of the video and responded to the area.

"We are aware of a video circulating of a person who appears to be armed walking in Lowell near the Riverview Suites on Middlesex Street," state police wrote in a social media post. "State and Local Police have responded to the area to further investigate. Anyone with relevant information should call 911."

ATF agents are also responding.

Students and staff at the University of Massachusetts Lowell were asked to shelter in place.

Students and staff at the University of Massachusetts Lowell were asked to shelter in place. (Google Maps)

The Lowell Police Department said there is increased police activity in the area of Middlesex Street, Pawtucket Street and Broadway Street. 

Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., said she is actively monitoring the situation and remains in touch with local officials.

"If you are in Lowell, please follow directions from @LowellPD and @UMassLowell," Trahan wrote in an X post.

Nearby Middlesex Community College canceled all classes and activities at both its Bedford and Lowell campuses due to heightened police activity and significant traffic delays.

UMass Lowell is a public research university roughly 40 miles north of Boston.

The Lowell Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital. 

FBI Boston declined further comment on the investigation.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
