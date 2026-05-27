Video shows illegal aliens found crammed inside semi-truck sleeper cab in alleged smuggling bust

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The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released a shocking video Tuesday showing the moment officers discovered 20 illegal aliens inside the trailer and sleeper cab of a semi-truck in what the agency described as a human smuggling attempt.

The video, from a traffic stop of a white Volvo semi in a rural area on May 18, shows officers pulling the vehicle over before the driver descends from the cab and attempts to run away, crossing a set of train tracks before being quickly collared by law enforcement.

DPS said that the driver is Miguel Angel Velazquez Chavez, a 25-year-old Mexican national. He was charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

The video then shows officers inspecting the semi-truck. When they pulled back the curtain to the sleeper cab, they found several illegal aliens packed into the tiny space.

VIDEO SHOWS 23 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FOUND HIDDEN IN TRUCK CAB DURING TENSE TRAFFIC STOP: POLICE

In all, 20 illegal aliens were arrested, including four minors, according to DPS. They were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

President Donald Trump and his administration have made it a point to crack down on illegal border crossings, rolling back Biden-era policies like catch-and-release, where border crossers were not detained after crossing illegally into the country.

In April, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that there had been zero releases of illegal aliens at the border for 11 straight months.

BORDER ARRESTS HIT LOWEST MARK SINCE LAST TIME TRUMP WAS IN OFFICE, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

"Eleven straight months of ZERO releases at the border. Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, we are delivering the most secure border in American history," said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said at the time. "The world knows America’s borders are closed to lawbreakers."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials also praised Trump for his work.

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"America First policies, real consequences, and a unified federal effort—backed by personnel, infrastructure, and technology—are how we’ve delivered the most secure border in U.S. history," CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said. "Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we’re building on what works, refining our approach, and locking in real border security. This isn’t temporary—it’s the new normal."

The agency said illegal aliens have been significantly deterred from crossing the border illegally, and CBP has apprehended fewer than 9,000 people per month since Trump took office for the second time.