Massive manhunt underway in New Hampshire town after gunman allegedly wounds police officer, fires on family

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State and local authorities are searching for an armed suspect who allegedly opened fire at family members and responding law enforcement in New Hampshire on Saturday, wounding at least one police officer and triggering a massive manhunt.

The suspect, described as a middle-aged White man, allegedly shot at his family members just after 1:30 p.m. local time, and was later tracked down by officers.

He then opened fire on the responding officers, striking one of them, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The wounded officer, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The gunman allegedly ran from the scene and additional law enforcement personnel responded to set up a perimeter around the area in an effort to contain the suspect.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs just over 200 pounds, according to state police. He has black hair and hazel eyes, and is believed to be traveling on foot.

NEW HAMPSHIRE MAN SHOT DEAD DURING WEDDING AT COUNTRY CLUB, SUSPECT FACES MURDER CHARGE

The Raymond Police Department said an automated message was sent by NH 911 for residents to shelter in place.

Officials warned residents in the area of Ham and Nottingham roads to take cover and "anticipate a presence of uniformed law enforcement personnel."

Multiple roads remain closed, including Route 156, according to the department.

State police told Fox News Digital it is assisting with the search, along with additional law enforcement agencies.

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The Raymond Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Raymond is a small town in southern New Hampshire, about 20 minutes east of Manchester and roughly an hour north of Boston, Massachusetts.