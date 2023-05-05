Suspect nabbed in female hiker’s death, Uber seeks AI riders and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘BLEW DOWN THE DOOR’ - Police arrest suspect after young hiker found dead on desert trail with 'trauma to her body.' Continue reading …

ANALYZING PATTERNS - Uber seeks patent to 'pre-match' riders and drivers using AI. Continue reading …



OFFICER ENCOUNTER - Quadruple-murder suspect seen pushing back on cop during traffic stop. Continue reading …

SHE’S ‘NO DIANA’ - King Charles and Camilla's love story: How she went from mistress to queen. Continue reading …

SLAP IN THE FACE - Corporations are helping Mulvaney and trans movement replace women. Continue reading …

POLITICS

TECH STATUTE? - Democrat seeks to regulate AI-generated campaign ads after GOP video depicts dystopian Biden victory in 2024. Continue reading …

SCATHING COMEBACK - Witness flips script on Senate Dem with reference to all-White private beach club. Continue reading …

PRONOUN PROTEST - Demonstrators flood DeSantis’ office after Florida Republicans pass sweeping education bill. Continue reading …

MIGRANT ASSIST - White House 'grateful' to Mexico for agreeing to help with feared post-Title 42 migrant surge. Continue reading …

MEDIA

GHOST TOWN - Red Sox fans snub Bud Light at Fenway Park in viral video. Continue reading …

HARM, NOT HELP - Navy's drag queen envoy will hurt already shrinking recruitment: GOP senator-retired Army officer. Continue reading …

‘NOT THAT DEMOCRATIC’ - Joe Rogan denounces DNC for not having Biden debate in primaries. Continue reading …

‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH' - Senators Tom Cotton, Chris Murphy, others propose complete ban of social media for kids. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS - Find out what's on Harold Ford's bucket list — and what he thinks every manager should ask in a job interview. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - People were scared and trapped in an underground subway tin can with this guy. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Intel officials worked on behalf of the Biden campaign to spread disinformation. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The way the media are covering this case, you'd think the hero is the career criminal. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

NIGHTMARE MONTH - Bud Light’s polarizing pact with Dylan Mulvaney among biggest social media gaffes ever, industry guru says. Continue reading …

BROTHERS’ BATTLE - Coronation of King Charles overshadowed by Prince Harry and Prince Willliam's feud. Continue reading …

‘STUNNED’ - Mother of deputy killed in crash blasts Soros DA for not prosecuting. Continue reading …

DANGEROUS RISKS - Teens are turning to 'My AI' for mental health support — which doctors warn against. Continue reading …

WATCH: ARRIVING IN STYLE: A student drove a WWII Army tank to his high school prom in Camas, Washington. See the video! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Should the government regulate AI? Americans weigh in. See video …

WATCH: Alleged Putin assassination attempt is 'false flag operation': Lt. Gen Keith Kellogg. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"We don't know all the facts of this subway case yet, but we do know this – Jordan Neely shouldn't have been on the streets at all. And the presumption should be that a man or a woman is operating in good faith when he steps in to defend himself or others from a menacing criminal. But the way the media are covering this case, you'd think the hero is the career criminal and the 24-year-old former Marine is the thug. "

- LAURA INGRAHAM

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.