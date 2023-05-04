SEAN HANNITY: Intel officials worked on behalf of the Biden campaign to spread disinformation

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to a newly uncovered email revealing the political motives behind the letter signed by 51 former intel officials to discredit Hunter Biden's laptop.

SEAN HANNITY: We have big breaking news tonight from John Solomon. Now, moments ago, he obtained this email. Take a look at this right here, dated October the 19th 2020, between former acting director of the CIA, Mike Morell, and former CIA Director John Brennan. The topic of the email is soon to be published. Now infamous open letter from 51 Intel officials discrediting the very true Hunter Biden laptop story only weeks before the election. 9:30 a.m. Morrell asking Brennan quote, ‘Can I add your name to the list? Trying to give the campaign,’ meaning Joe's campaign, 'particularly during the debate on Thursday, a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue.’ Brennan responds 17 minutes later, quote, ‘okay, Michael, add my name to the list. Good initiative. Thanks for asking me to sign on.’ Now, did Brennan attempt in any way to verify the claims that are in the letter? He didn't ask a single question. He didn't want to corroborate any details. And apparently neither Brennan nor Morrell cared if the letter was accurate and true. They only wanted to give Joe Biden a talking point in the lead up to a debate with Donald Trump and shield Joe Biden during that upcoming debate. And that's exactly what happened.

Now, that was the election disinformation, but it wasn't from Russia. It was from Joe Biden. The Biden campaign and former U.S. security and intel officials that went along. This was their in-kind donation to help Joe, hurt Donald Trump in the process and lie to you, the American people, in the lead up to an election. Nobody checked out that laptop. Now, wait a second here. Don't those people care so much about free and fair elections? Don't we get that lecture a lot? That's what they say on Fake News CNN, right. They claim to be so worried about disinformation, misinformation. Remember, in the lead up to the 2020 election, these people, including current and former government bureaucrats and officials, they worked on behalf of the Biden campaign to willfully spread disinformation about Hunter Biden, his laptop, to you, the American people. You had the media mob, big tech, the FBI, all these 51 people, all in an effort to shape the election. And make no mistake, they don't regret it one bit.