Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Navy's drag queen envoy will hurt already shrinking recruitment: GOP senator-retired Army officer

Drag queen ambassadors are not a solution to the recruitment crisis, Sen. Tom Cotton said

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Navy's drag queen 'ambassador' will only hurt recruitment: Sen. Tom Cotton Video

Navy's drag queen 'ambassador' will only hurt recruitment: Sen. Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton, retired Army infantry officer, sounds off on 'The Story' regarding 'Harpy Daniels.'

A top Republican senator who is also a retired U.S. Army active duty infantry officer warned the Biden Pentagon's use of a drag performer as the U.S. Navy's digital ambassador will only turn off potential enlistees.

Sen. Tom Cotton told "The Story" on Thursday that the U.S. military is already feeling the effects of underwhelming recruitment numbers across the board – and that the proverbial deployment of "Harpy Daniels", whose real name is Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, is not helping.

He said all branches have faced a "recruiting crisis" under President Biden's tenure.

"Using a drag queen ambassador is not a solution to that crisis – it is an example of a major cause of the crisis," he said.

SPACE FORCE COMMANDER FIRED FOR CRITICIZING CRT RIPS NAVY'S TURN TO DRAG QUEENS FOR RECRUITMENT

Joshua Kelley, a 24-year-old yeoman 3rd class, performs as Harpy Daniels for sailors aboard the carrier Reagan. ( (MC3 Charles J. Scudella III/Navy))

"Young Americans join the military because they want to serve our nation, and they're patriotic,, and they want to feel camaraderie, and they want excitement and adventure. They join to become warriors. They don't join to become social justice warriors."

Anchor Martha MacCallum added Russia and China are likely looking incredulously at the recruitment videos featuring Kelley.

MacCallum played a clip of one video that featured cut-shots of the ambassador in uniform and in drag wear, with snippets of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" playing intermittently in the background. (Cash notably was an Air Force Morse code operator during the 1950s, stationed in Bavaria intercepting Soviet correspondence.)

Previously, Fox News host Jesse Watters pointed out Pentagon brass have been previously questioned under oath regarding drag queens and drag shows, with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., asking Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III in March about a flyer for once such event reportedly held or that was to be held at a Las Vegas airbase.

OUSTED SPACE FORCE OFFICER SAYS HE'S BEING ‘MISPORTRAYED’ AFTER SPEAKING OUT AGAINST CRT, MARXISM

Sen. Tom Cotton in congress hearing

Sen. Tom Cotton ((Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images))

Austin shot Gaetz a stern glare for several moments before responding, "I will say again. This is not something that we support or fund."

After Gaetz' time had expired, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley asked Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., for copies of the flyers and documents presented by the Pensacola lawmaker.

"The Navy… looked at what happened with Bud Light and said ‘hold my beer’. Harpy is the Navy's Dylan," Watters said, referring to the consumer backlash against Missouri-based Anheuser-Busch after its Bud Light brand partnered with transgender socialite Dylan Mulvaney.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Digital Ambassador initiative that Kelley participated in ran from October 2022 to March 2023 and was "designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates," a Navy spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The reason, the spokesperson added, was that the Navy is navigating "the most challenging recruiting environment it has faced since the start of the all-volunteer force."

The spokesperson continued: "The Navy did not compensate YN2 Kelley or any others for being Navy Digital Ambassadors. The pilot has concluded and we are now evaluating the program and how it will exist in the future."

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.