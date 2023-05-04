JESSE WATTERS: People were scared and trapped in an underground subway tin can with this guy

Jesse Watters discusses the death of a homeless man after he was subdued by a Marine vet on the New York City subway and lawlessness in Democratic-run cities Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: BIDEN IS EMBRIOLED IN ANOTHER CONTROVERSY AND IT COULD GET WORSE REALLY SOON

JESSE WATTERS: This isn't what police signed up for, but it actually is. It's not easy. Their job is to maintain order. And when the rule of law is upheld and when police aren't respected, cities turn into ticking time bombs, like what we're seeing here in New York.

A homeless man was on a subway car throwing garbage at passengers, threatening them, saying things like this. I want food. I'm not taking no for an answer. I'm ready to go to jail. I'll hurt anyone on this train. I don't care if I get a life sentence. I'm ready to die.

Yelling it. People were scared. Women were terrified. They were trapped in an underground subway tin can with this guy … And then a 24-year-old former Marine confronted the homeless man gently At first tried to de-escalate, but it got physical. And the Marine, in order to subdue him and prevent him from attacking, put him in a chokehold.

You saw other male passengers also helping subdue that guy and the homeless guy, Jordan Neely, unfortunately, died. What a senseless tragedy. Even though it was an accident, New York's medical examiner ruled it a homicide, and we're still waiting on the toxicology report. The NYPD took the Marine in for questioning and released him without any charges yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a delicate and complicated situation. We don't know anything about the former Marine, not even his name. And there's no video leading up to the chokehold. The homeless man who died, Jordan Neely, had a long rap sheet, to say the least. He's been arrested 40 times. There was active warrant on him for a felony assault. Before he died, he was a schizophrenic drug addict, Michael Jackson impersonator who performed for tips.