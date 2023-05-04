LAURA INGRAHAM: The way the media are covering this case, you'd think the hero is the career criminal

Fox News host Laura Ingraham examines crime in New York City and the media's coverage of the death of Jordan Neely on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Alvin Bragg's office is promising a full investigation. Al Sharpton is hoping for a manslaughter charge and stands with protesters who are demanding "Justice for Jordan." Now, what about justice for the thousands and thousands of New Yorkers who felt threatened over the past year by the city's rampant crime? Remember the story of Jose Alba? That Harlem bodega owner who also refused to be a victim? In self-defense, he stabbed a man who ran behind, jumped over the store counter and shoved him up against the wall.

NEW YORK OVERALL CRIME INCREASES 31% WHILE INCARCERATION CONSERVATION RATE STOOPS TO 18%

He was initially charged with second-degree murder. Now, last July, Bragg dismissed the charges only after a loud and sustained public outcry. But there's no justice for them in Bragg's revolving door of arrests and releases because thugs feel invincible in the Big Apple. They have an upper hand on the streets and underground. Like Subway slasher Alvin Charles. In 2021, after allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old teacher in the arm and stomach, he was freed on supervised release by a liberal judge. Then last fall, he was arrested for stabbing Tommy Bailey, a father of three, to death on the subway. Bailey fought back, but it was too late. Now think about the culture we're creating here. Where men who jump in and defend the defenseless are villainized. And criminals are coddled. They're deified. Like George Floyd and Jordan Neely.

The incentive today is when you see someone who appears dangerous, do nothing, take no action other than maybe calling 911. But what happens when you're in an enclosed space and you have no idea when security will actually get there? Now, we don't know all the facts of this subway case yet, but we do know this – Jordan Neely shouldn't have been on the streets at all. And the presumption should be that a man or a woman who is operating in good faith when he steps in to defend himself or others from a menacing criminal. But the way the media are covering this case, you'd think the hero is the career criminal and the 24-year-old former Marine is the thug.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP