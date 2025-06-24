Expand / Collapse search
Suspect killed, officer injured in Baltimore shooting as bodycam captures cries of 'cease fire'

Body camera footage shows armed man allegedly shooting an officer in foot before police responded

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Body camera captures fatal police shootout after man pulls out gun on Baltimore officers Video

Body camera captures fatal police shootout after man pulls out gun on Baltimore officers

Baltimore Police have released bodycam footage from a June 17 fatal officer-involved shooting in West Baltimore. (Baltimore Police Department)

Body camera footage provided a timeline of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Baltimore that resulted in the death of 36-year-old Bilal Yusuf-Muhammad Abdullah Jr.

According to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), the incident occurred at approximately 7:17 p.m. June 17 in West Baltimore, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Streets.

The incident resulted in the death of Abdullah, and one officer was shot in the foot during the confrontation.

An officer pointing his gun at the suspect

Baltimore Police have released body camera footage from a fatal June 17 officer-involved shooting in West Baltimore. (Baltimore Police Department)

According to authorities, officers patrolling the area observed a man they believed to be armed. The initial engagement began from an unmarked cruiser, where officers attempted to speak with Abdullah, the department said. 

When one officer exited the vehicle to approach on foot, Abdullah began to walk away. As the officer followed, Abdullah shifted a crossbody bag to the front of his body and fled.

A second officer exited the cruiser to assist, while a third officer, who was stationed in a nearby marked patrol vehicle, responded. As officers closed in on Abdullah, he allegedly pointed a handgun and fired, striking an officer in the foot.

"Cease fire, cease fire," an officer is heard yelling in the footage.

In response, three officers returned fire, striking Abdullah.

Footage captures a detective chasing after the suspect after the suspect did not listen to police officer's commands.

The footage shows a detective exiting a vehicle to approach a suspect carrying a brown satchel. As the detective nears, the suspect turns and begins to walk away, eventually breaking into a run. (Baltimore Police Department)

Both the injured officer and Abdullah were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. 

At 11:14 p.m., Abdullah was pronounced dead. The injured officer, an eight-year veteran of the department, underwent surgery and was listed in fair condition the following afternoon.

A gun was recovered and secured by police. 

Bilal Yusuf-Muhammad Abdullah, Jr. with his hands raised

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Bilal Yusuf-Muhammad Abdullah Jr., was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m. June 17. (Baltimore Police Department)

Body camera footage captured a crowd gathering after the shooting. Authorities noted that the crowd delayed their ability to provide immediate aid

Once the scene was stabilized, officers rendered emergency medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

The shooting is under joint investigation by the Baltimore Police Department’s Special Investigative Response Team (SIRT), the Homicide Section and the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Baltimore Police Department for comment. 

