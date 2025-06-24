Suspect killed, officer injured in Baltimore shooting as bodycam captures cries of 'cease fire'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Body camera footage provided a timeline of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Baltimore that resulted in the death of 36-year-old Bilal Yusuf-Muhammad Abdullah Jr.

According to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), the incident occurred at approximately 7:17 p.m. June 17 in West Baltimore, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Streets.

The incident resulted in the death of Abdullah, and one officer was shot in the foot during the confrontation.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS CHAOTIC MOMENTS LEADING UP TO FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

According to authorities, officers patrolling the area observed a man they believed to be armed. The initial engagement began from an unmarked cruiser, where officers attempted to speak with Abdullah, the department said.

When one officer exited the vehicle to approach on foot, Abdullah began to walk away. As the officer followed, Abdullah shifted a crossbody bag to the front of his body and fled.

A second officer exited the cruiser to assist, while a third officer, who was stationed in a nearby marked patrol vehicle, responded. As officers closed in on Abdullah, he allegedly pointed a handgun and fired, striking an officer in the foot.

"Cease fire, cease fire," an officer is heard yelling in the footage.

In response, three officers returned fire, striking Abdullah.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN STOMACH WHILE RESPONDING TO DISPUTE NEAR HIGH SCHOOL

Both the injured officer and Abdullah were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

At 11:14 p.m., Abdullah was pronounced dead. The injured officer, an eight-year veteran of the department, underwent surgery and was listed in fair condition the following afternoon.

A gun was recovered and secured by police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Body camera footage captured a crowd gathering after the shooting. Authorities noted that the crowd delayed their ability to provide immediate aid.

Once the scene was stabilized, officers rendered emergency medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

The shooting is under joint investigation by the Baltimore Police Department’s Special Investigative Response Team (SIRT), the Homicide Section and the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Baltimore Police Department for comment.