Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Philadelphia

Philadelphia police officer shot in stomach while responding to dispute near high school

Philadelphia police confirmed that the office was shot in the stomach

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
First responders on scene of officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia Video

First responders on scene of officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia

A police office was shot Wednesday near Overbrook High School in Philadelphia while responding to a dispute, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. (Credit: FOX 29 Philadelphia)

A Philadelphia police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon while responding to a dispute near a high school.

According to Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Officer Tanya Little, the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. near Overbrook High Schol in the city's Overbrook neighborhood.

The officer was shot in the stomach and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, authorities said.

NASHVILLE POLICE VIDEO CAPTURES MOMENT 18-YEAR-OLD GUNMAN SPOTS PATROL CAR, OPENS FIRE

First responders arrive on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia

First responders arrive on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood on Wednesday, May 7. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

FOX29 reported that the officer was attempting to break up a fight when an individual opened fire, hitting the officer.

VIRGINIA POLICE OFFICERS SHOT DURING TRAFFIC STOP NEAR POPULAR SHOPPING CENTER; SUSPECT KILLED

First responders arrive on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia

Police patrol the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Overbrook High School in Philadelphia. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not provided an update on the officer’s condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. A firearm was also recovered. 

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting or if it was connected to Overbrook High School.
 

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com