Philadelphia police officer shot in stomach while responding to dispute near high school

A Philadelphia police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon while responding to a dispute near a high school.

According to Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Officer Tanya Little, the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. near Overbrook High Schol in the city's Overbrook neighborhood.

The officer was shot in the stomach and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, authorities said.



FOX29 reported that the officer was attempting to break up a fight when an individual opened fire, hitting the officer.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not provided an update on the officer’s condition.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. A firearm was also recovered.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting or if it was connected to Overbrook High School.

