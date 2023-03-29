Expand / Collapse search
Suspect in critical condition after Indianapolis police shooting

The incident reportedly shut down traffic near I-65 on the Indiana capital's northwest side

Associated Press
An officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis left a suspect hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the shooting in a tweet, saying "the suspect involved in this OIS was transported to an area hospital in critical condition."

A suspect shot Wednesday afternoon by Indianapolis police is in reportedly in critical condition.

A suspect shot Wednesday afternoon by Indianapolis police is in reportedly in critical condition. (Fox News)

No officers were injured, IMPD said.

Local news reports said the incident shut down traffic in the area of Interstate 65 and Kessler Boulevard on the city's northwest side.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.