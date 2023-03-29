Suspect in critical condition after Indianapolis police shooting

An officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis left a suspect hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the shooting in a tweet, saying "the suspect involved in this OIS was transported to an area hospital in critical condition."

No officers were injured, IMPD said.

Local news reports said the incident shut down traffic in the area of Interstate 65 and Kessler Boulevard on the city's northwest side.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.