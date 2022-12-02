Indiana police shoot knife-wielding man who charged at officer

A western Indiana police officer investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a knife-wielding man who approached the officer after ignoring repeated commands to drop the weapon, police said.

Thursday's shooting unfolded after Terre Haute police Officer Adam Noel was dispatched to a home about a disturbance and heard a woman screaming inside, police said.

Noel kicked in a door and entered the home, where he saw James Ready, 42, brandishing a knife. Police said Ready ignored Noel's repeated commands to drop the knife before advancing toward the officer, who fired at Ready.

The Terre Haute man was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The female victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said Terre Haute Police Department Chief Shawn Keen.

Keen said Noel has eight years of service and is "an exceptional officer." The officer has been placed on administration leave, a routine step following police-involved shootings, the Tribune-Star reported.

The shooting will be investigated by Indiana State Police at the request of Vigo County's prosecutor. Terre Haute police will provide the state agency with Noel’s body camera and dashboard camera for that investigation.

Terre Haute is located about 70 miles west of Indianapolis.