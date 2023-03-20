Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana police officer justified in fatal shooting of 18-year-old man

IN officer's force was 'necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or death'

Associated Press
A Fort Wayne police officer was justified in fatally shooting an 18-year-old man last year and will not be charged, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Officer Andrew Fry shot Wyatt Beckler on Nov. 2, and Beckler died of gunshot wounds while in surgery at a hospital, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said.

There’s no evidence of criminal liability and that Fry "was justified in using force, as he reasonably believed that force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or death" to himself or others, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

The Allen County Prosecutor's Office announced that an officer who fatally shot an 18-year-old man was justified and won't be charged.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said in a statement that the department and Indiana State Police have determined that Fry’s actions "were consistent with department policy and the use of force was reasonable."