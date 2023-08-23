Stage set for first GOP debate, Biden's odd Maui remarks bring up past comments and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

HAPPENING TONIGHT – Republican candidates descend on Milwaukee for first 2024 debate on Fox News. Continue reading …

PANTS ON FIRE – Biden’s Maui controversy takes turn for the worst as past comments resurface. Continue reading …

ON SECOND THOUGHT – ‘Trump Employee 4’ retracts ‘false testimony’ given after changing lawyers. Continue reading …

OVERNIGHT SENSATION – Country singer raking in eye-popping amount of money every day thanks to viral hit. Continue reading …

STAGE IS SET – Sign up now to watch the first Republican presidential primary debate tonight at 9PM ET on FoxNews.com.

-

POLITICS

GOING ‘ALL IN’ – RNC launches ‘bank your vote’ ad blitz ahead of debate to push Republicans to vote early in 2024 elections. Continue reading …

‘VISION TO REVERSE AMERICA’S DECLINE’ – DeSantis to make case at debate for his ‘proven conservative record,’ top aide says. Continue reading …

HUNKERING DOWN – Biden family huddles in secrecy in exclusive Lake Tahoe home amid special counsel investigation into Hunter. Continue reading …

‘IT ISN’T ABOUT ME’ – Casey DeSantis gets candid on cancer battle, role as Florida's first lady. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘DESERVES A SERIOUS INVESTIGATION’ – Washington Post columnist changes mind about Joe Biden's role in Hunter scandal. Continue reading …

‘HOW HE CONNECTS TO PEOPLE’– Former Obama adviser defends Biden's controversial Maui statements. Continue reading …

‘NOT A SIGN OF PROGRESS’ – NYC mayor urges Biden to declare 'state of emergency' amid migrant crisis. Continue reading …

CUTTING CLIPS – Vivek Ramaswamy accuses CNN of deceptive editing in debate on Taiwan. Continue reading …

OPINION

KELLYANNE CONWAY – At first Republican debate, watch for these 6 key things. They could make Biden a one-term president. Continue reading …

DAN GAINOR – Washington Post pretends to defend 'democracy' but here's what news outlet really means. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – We used to have a shared culture but the left destroyed it. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – FEMA booked themselves in the five-star luxury Hawaiian resorts. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Let's talk about Biden's disastrous trip to Hawaii following the deadly fires. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Competence is redefined as mean by the most incompetent people alive. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO – Educators have said using ChatGPT is cheating, but now they are using AI to write syllabi and exams, professor says. Continue reading …

NO ‘SPARE’ TIME – King Charles and Prince Harry need ‘nothing short of a miracle’ for peace talks, royal expert reveals. Continue reading …

CALLING FOR CHANGE – Mom urges company to discontinue product after death of 10-month-old daughter. Continue reading …

THE STAKES ARE HIGH – AI Darling Nvidia's Big Day. Continue reading …

VIRAL VOCALS: Watch as a starstruck toddler sings his heart out as his devoted grandfather accompanies him on guitar. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: The first GOP debate will be a chance for candidates to shine: Karl Rove. See video …

WATCH: Judge blocks New Jersey schools parents' rights push over gender identity. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"We did at one point have a shared culture, and year by year, decade by decade they [the Left] mocked it, they trashed it and ultimately they destroyed it. And ever since, powerful interests have worked to supplant traditional American values – country, family, faith with a radical sexual and political agenda."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.