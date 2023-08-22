JESSE WATTERS: FEMA booked themselves in the five-star luxury Hawaiian resorts

Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds government officials for their response to the Hawaii wildfires on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Fire raged through Maui, Hawaii , leaving 115 dead, 850 Americans missing, hundreds of which are kids, for what's the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history in over a century.

'READ THE ROOM:' BIDEN JOKES ABOUT THE 'HOT GROUND' WHILE OBSERVING MAUI FIRE DAMAGE

The government is once again disrespecting us. According to a report in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the team that's supposed to be digging through the ashes and delivering aid, has turned the tragedy into a junket. FEMA booked themselves in the five-star luxury Hawaiian resorts , relaxing at the cocktail bar, knocking back drinks, 45 minutes away from Lahaina, the city consumed by an inferno. They're shacking up at the Maui Four Seasons, beachfront of course. Rooms there are $1,000 a night. The presidential suite goes for $29,000 a night. We sure hope they're not staying there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hopefully, FEMA officials aren't getting spa treatments like the $225 one at the Lomi Mohala Massage. We pray they're not poolside sipping Laurent-Perrier champagne since there's nothing to celebrate. The Mai Tai at the Maui Four Seasons is $32, gratuity not included. Now we have boots on the ground there on the island. ... It's not just the Four Seasons. FEMA agents are also posting up at the Fairmont Kea Lani in Maui, where rooms range there from $1,300 to $4,500 a night. Scuba, surf and paddle lessons are not complimentary. Neither are the Sunset Pilates classes.