Republican candidates descend on Milwaukee for first 2024 debate on Fox News
The first Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 election cycle will feature eight GOP candidates who met the Republican National Committee's criteria to be on stage. The debate hosted by Fox News is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
incoming update…
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently told Fox News Digital he's "ready to do what we need to" in the first GOP debate to differentiate himself from the rest of the field.
DeSantis will try to establish himself as the top challenger to former President Donald Trump and change the narrative after a series of setbacks the past two months, which triggered weeks of negative stories spotlighting his campaign’s overspending, staff layoffs, change of leadership and other setbacks.
"I know from the military, when you’re over the target, that’s when you’re taking flak. And if you look really in the last six to nine months, I’ve been more attacked than anybody else. Biden, Harris, the media, the left, other Republican candidates," DeSantis said. "And there’s a reason for that, because people know that I’m the biggest threat. So we view it as positive feedback. We’ll be ready to do what we need to do to deliver our message, but we absolutely expect that, and we’ll be ready for it."
Asked whether his debate strategy includes punching back at rivals on the stage, DeSantis told Fox News, "Yes, that means defending ourselves but more importantly showing why we are the leader to get this country turned around."
Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this update
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will stand center stage at Wednesday night's first GOP presidential nomination debate, according to a lineup released Tuesday by the Republican National Committee.
Standing alongside DeSantis and Ramaswamy at the debate – a Fox News-hosted showdown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – will be former Vice President Mike Pence and former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will stand in the number five and six positions.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will stand on the wings of the debate stage.
An RNC release from early June stated that "qualified candidates will be placed on stage according to polling, with the highest polling candidate in the center."
National party committee chair Ronna McDaniel, in a statement on Monday night, spotlighted that "the RNC is excited to showcase our diverse candidate field and the conservative vision to beat Joe Biden on the debate stage Wednesday night."
Former President Donald Trump, the commanding front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, on Sunday pointed to his large lead over his rivals in announcing that he would not take part in the debate.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has a blunt suggestion for some of his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination that they likely don't want to hear.
Christie says that for the candidates who "haven’t made the stage" at the upcoming first GOP presidential primary debate, "it’s time to go."
Christie, in a Fox News Digital interview in New Hampshire emphasized that the debate "means a lot for me and every other candidate. It’s going to be the biggest audience any of us have spoken before in a long time. It’s important for people to get to know you, to know who you are, what you want to do for the party and for the country. And that’s exactly what I intend to do.”
But Christie, a master of in-your-face politics who's making his second White House run after an unsuccessful bid in 2016, stressed, "If you don’t make the debate stage, you should leave the field. I think it’s that simple. That’s the first winnowing process."
Pointing to the RNC's polling and donor thresholds in order to qualify for the initial Fox News hosted debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Christie said, "I think these objectives were fair ones to reach, to be able to get on the stage. And if you haven’t made the stage, I think it’s time to go."
Dark horse candidate Doug Burgum sees an opportunity without GOP front-runner in first debate
Fox News Channel announced a plethora of special live programming surrounding its coverage of the first Republican presidential primary debate on August 23.
Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the debate, which takes place in Milwaukee starting at 9 p.m. ET and will air across FOX News Media’s platforms.
A special 30-minute edition of "Jesse Watters Primetime" will air at 8 p.m. ET, followed by "Countdown to the Debate" anchored by Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer. Commentators including Harold Ford Jr., Brit Hume, Trey Gowdy, Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway will provide analysis throughout the special program.
Following the two-hour debate, "Hannity" will air at 11 p.m. ET to offer post-debate analysis from host Sean Hannity and guests live from Milwaukee. At 12 p.m. ET, "FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher" will continue the network’s coverage of the critical first GOP debate.
"FOX & Friends," "America’s Newsroom," and "The Five" will also have special broadcasts from Milwaukee, while White House correspondent Peter Doocy will cover the event from the White House and Fox News correspondents Alexis McAdams and Bill Melugin will update viewers on reaction across the country.
"The Ingraham Angle" with Laura Ingraham airs in its usual time slot at 7 p.m. ET.
FOX Business will simulcast Fox News Channel’s special live coverage while Fox News Digital will offer nonstop coverage with a continuously updated live blog and reporters on the ground.
FOX Business will host the second GOP presidential primary debate on Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California. Additional details about the second debate will be announced in the coming weeks.
Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.
Live Coverage begins here