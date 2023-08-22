LAURA INGRAHAM: We used to have a shared culture but the left destroyed it

Fox News host Laura Ingraham examines liberal response to Oliver Anthony's song "Rich Men North of Richmond" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: So weeks after we featured the song on "The Angle," the "Today" show finally caught up to the groundswell – not with bias, but with bewilderment.

Well, they're talking all right, but it's not all nice. The venomous crew over at CNN is clearly seething over the breakout success of those establishing their own counterculture. Well, the left is so used to having [a] monopoly, aren't they, in music and in film, theater, even sports, that they start to sputter and fume at any perceived encroachment by non-wokesters. Liberal commentator Oliver Darcy over at CNN described Americans as "primed to loathe mainstream pop culture and media" and that they are "willing to open their pocketbooks to champion their politics."

Well, that's true. But Darcy went on to warn that Anthony's success could "spell the end of a shared popular culture, similar to how the advent of right-wing talk radio and Fox News ultimately spelled the end of a shared understanding of current events." Ok. A shared understanding of current events? A shared popular culture? What on earth is Mr. Darcy talking about?

Now someone needs to break it to the modern left. We did at one point have a shared culture, and year by year, decade by decade they mocked it, they trashed it, and ultimately they destroyed it. And ever since, powerful interests have worked to supplant traditional American values-- country, family, faith with a radical sexual and political agenda. The principle of tolerance – just tolerate everybody – well, that gave way to forced acceptance. And in the process, what did they do? They ruined the news business. Walter Cronkite wanted to be trusted by everyone, remember? Well, then Dan Rather, he wanted to be known as an outspoken lefty. Well, they both got what they wanted.

Eventually, an opening was created for Rush Limbaugh and for Fox News. Well, they ruined education too. Test scores they're plummeting across America. Standards are being lowered or even eliminated. The curricula bastardized. This spawned the homeschooling phenomenon. Well, they did the same to film, theater, music, fashion. Years ago, in one of my books, I called it the "pornification" of the culture. Well, it's pornified and too often now politicized as well. And these performers, they just can't stop making fools of themselves.