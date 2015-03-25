Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Spokesman: Ex-President George H.W. Bush released from Houston hospital after nearly 2 months

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2012 file photo, former president George H.W. Bush pauses for a photo before an NFL football game in Houston between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans. A family spokesman said Monday, Jan. 14, 2013 that Bush may be going home this week after nearly two months in a Houston hospital for treatment of a bronchitis-related cough and other health issues. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush has left a Houston hospital where he spent nearly two months recovering from an illness that began with a bronchitis-related cough.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says the 88-year-old Bush was released Monday from Methodist Hospital.

He was admitted Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving, for treatment of complications resulting from bronchitis. He'd spent about a week at the hospital earlier that month for the same ailment.

Doctors said the most recent extended treatment was intended to avoid yet another hospital stay.

Antibiotics and steroids were prescribed to treat the cough. Doctors consistently said the illness wasn't life-threatening but that they wanted to prevent it from worsening to pneumonia.

Bush also spent a week in intensive care in order to knock down a fever.