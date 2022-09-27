South Dakota man accused of fatally stabbing sister in vehicle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond.

Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday's death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City.

The brother and sister were in a vehicle with several others who were delivering an online food order. The group was drinking alcohol and stopped at a restaurant to pick up some food when the siblings got into a physical fight, officials said.

Rapid City Police Department spokesman Brendyn Medina said the altercation occurred inside the vehicle where the woman was strangled.

According to authorities, the group drove to the Rushmore Crossing shopping center before calling 911, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Police found woman on the ground near a vehicle. Danielle Houchin died while a medical team was transporting her to a hospital, police said.

The state argued for the $100,000 cash bond Monday in court on the grounds that Houchin is a danger to his family and others. The public defender’s office opted to reserve a bail argument for another date.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.