South Dakota
Published

South Dakota officials investigating barn collapse that injured 10 workers

10 workers were taken by ambulance for medical care, their conditions have not been released

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13

Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured 10 workers.

Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Ten workers were injured and taken by ambulance for medical care in Watertown, Milbank, Webster and Ortonville. Their conditions were not released.

South Dakota officials are investigating the collapse of a barn that injured 10 workers.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol was among agencies responding to the accident.