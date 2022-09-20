Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota
Published

South Dakota citizens being credited with preventing kidnapping, concerned residents warned police

SD man is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, drug possession

Associated Press
Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child.

Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child.

Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but couldn't identify the parents. Officials also say he told police that he was being shot at and was concerned for his safety, KOTA-TV reported.

South Dakota residents are being credited with stopping a kidnapping after warning police of a suspicious looking man carrying a young child. 

Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant. A short time later, police received a call saying the 1-year-old had been taken from her home after a man forced his way inside, pushed past the babysitter, took the child and left.

Police said the man was loosely acquainted with the child’s parents and went to their apartment while they were at work.

Officials have not released a motive. The man is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.