Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US Crime

Son of accused attempted Trump assassin has outburst in court after pleading guilty to serious charges

Oran Routh is the son of Ryan Wesley Routh, who allegedly tried to assassinate then-presidential candidate Trump in September

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Attempted Trump assassin's new murder charge is a 'practical application of the 10th Amendment,' attorney says Video

Attempted Trump assassin's new murder charge is a 'practical application of the 10th Amendment,' attorney says

Criminal defense attorney Vik Bajaj joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his reaction to attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh getting a new murder charge and the latest on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial. 

The son of a man charged with trying to assassinate President Donald Trump on a Florida golf course had an outburst inside a North Carolina court, saying his arrest on a child porn charge was motivated by political persecution. 

Oran Routh appeared in court in Greensboro on Wednesday for a plea bargain hearing, FOX 8 reported. During the proceedings, Judge William Osteen asked Routh questions in multiple ways before accepting his guilty plea. 

Routh reportedly gave long-winded answers that didn’t directly address the questions. 

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Oran Routh mugshot

Oran Routh has pleaded guilty to a federal child porn charge. (Guilford County jail)

He was then ordered held until his sentencing. Prior to entering his plea, Routh was remanded to the custody of his mother.

When U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, he said his arrest was part of a political persecution as he was led out of the courtroom. 

His frustration possibly stems from the arrest of his father, Ryan Wesley Routh, who is accused of pointing a firearm at then-candidate Trump as he was golfing on Sept. 15 in West Palm Beach.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT VICTIMS WITH LIFE-ALTERING INJURIES SEEK ACCOUNTABILITY: ‘IT WILL COME TO LIGHT’

Ryan Routh graphic

Ryan Routh allegedly hid in the bushes with a gun outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., as Trump was playing on Sept. 15, 2024. Routh's son, Oran (not pictured), has pleaded guilty to a child porn charge.

Routh allegedly lay in wait for more than 12 hours in the brush with a rifle on the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club. A Secret Service agent opened fire after allegedly seeing Routh pointing a rifle through a fence.

Routh fled and was arrested that day. He has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate and assault on a federal officer.

The younger Routh was arrested after federal agents found child sex abuse material during an unrelated investigation into him. 

Ryan Routh

Suspected would-be assassin Ryan Routh was arrested by law enforcement in Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography of a child under the age of 12. Other federal charges were dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.