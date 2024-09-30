Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to more serious charges

Ryan Routh pleaded not guilty to new charges in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz , Jake Gibson Fox News
Published
View of the area where Ryan Routh is reported to have lay in wait for former President Trump Video

View of the area where Ryan Routh is reported to have lay in wait for former President Trump

Through this small opening in the bushes is where Trump's alleged would-be assassin is said to have hid out. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Trump, pleaded not guilty to new charges in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.

Through his public defenders, the alleged would-be assassin pleaded not guilty to five counts, including the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate and assault on a federal officer.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart accepted the plea and noted that the defense requested a jury trial.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT WROTE CHILLING LETTER MONTHS BEFORE GOLF COURSE PLOT

A court sketch depicts Ryan Routh as he appears in federal court in West Palm Beach

A court sketch depicts Ryan Routh as he appears in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Routh is facing charges related to the alleged attempted assassination of former President Trump. (Lothar Speer)

Reinhart had Routh and his public defenders stand at the lectern.

The defense team declined to have the indictment read in court and Routh replied, "Yes, your honor," when Reinhart asked him if he understood the charges.

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT ROUTH NOT TO BE RELEASED

Ryan W. Routh stands handcuffed after his arrest

Ryan W. Routh stands handcuffed after his arrest during a traffic stop near Palm City, Florida, Sept. 15, 2024. (Martin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters)

Routh was shackled and wore a tan prison jumpsuit. He seemed to motion with his handcuffed hands that he wanted something to write on, and appeared to notice the court sketch artist and nod at him.

These new charges are in addition to the federal gun charges he appeared in court for last Monday.

Trump assassination suspect pleads not guilty Video

Routh had been previously charged federally with possessing a gun with a scratched-out number and with possessing a gun illegally as a felon. He was ordered by a federal judge last Monday to remain in custody. 

FEDERAL PROSECUTORS FORMALLY CHARGE SUSPECT RYAN ROUTH WITH ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF TRUMP

Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh was seen being taken into custody

Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh was seen being taken into custody Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in bodycam footage. (Martin County Sheriff's Office )

Routh allegedly stalked Trump's Mar-a-Lago property and the former president’s golf course in West Palm Beach for weeks and may have been planning a getaway to Mexico, a judge and federal prosecutors have revealed. 

Routh allegedly waited about 12 hours outside Trump International Golf Club with a rifle while Trump was golfing on Sept. 15. A Secret Service agent saw Routh pointing a rifle through a fence and fired at him. Routh fled and was arrested that day.

Mollie Markowitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to mollie.markowitz@fox.com. She joined Fox in 2019 and made her way from producing live news coverage to true-crime documentaries at Fox Nation. She is passionate about victim advocacy and has interviewed Ted Bundy survivors, the children of notorious serial killers, survivor Lisa McVey, members of law enforcement and families impacted by traumatic crime.Currently, she covers national crime stories for Fox News Digital. You can follow Mollie on LinkedIn.