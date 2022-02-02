Slain NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora's sister asks how many cops must die 'before system changes' in eulogy

The sister of fallen New York Police Det. Wilbert Mora demanded officials "take action" against surging gun violence in the Big Apple, asking a crowded Manhattan cathedral at her brother’s funeral Wednesday how many more officers must die "before the system changes."

The 27-year-old officer – posthumously promoted to detective first grade by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell – emigrated with his family from the Dominican Republic at just seven years old.

Delivering a eulogy in Spanish at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Mora’s sister, Karina Mora, described the peace she felt when her younger brother graduated from the academy and joined the New York Police Department.

"I felt an infinite peace to know that my young brother didn’t get lost in the streets of New York. He was making a difference among the young people in our community," she said. "I would have never imagined that my peace would have lasted just four years until that terrible Friday."

Mora, a four-year veteran of the force, and his partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded Jan. 21 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem. Rivera died that night, Mora died days later. Mora posthumously saved the lives of five strangers by donating his organs.

A third officer at the Jan. 21 domestic disturbance returned fire, striking the suspect, who later died from his injuries.

"Two young people who wanted to make a difference and a change in their city through their service. And now I only ask how many Wilberts, how many Jasons, how many more officers will lose their lives in order for this system to change?" Karina Mora asked Wednesday.

"How many more lives so that they protect us, need to be taken from us, by violence and crime … How many more mothers, how many children have to lose their family in order to pass through this trauma and this type of tragedy?

"The officers of the New York Police Department protect us, but who will protect them? That I don’t know," Mora added. "But what I do know, and you all know too, who is responsible for diverting this type of tragedy that continues to happen. Crime buried their dreams and in your hands are the dreams of many more that could be buried. Take action. That’s enough."

The funeral was held a day before President Biden is expected to visit New York City Thursday to discus gun violence with Mayor Eric Adams. Just hours before Mora’s funeral, an off-duty rookie NYPD officer was shot in the shoulder during an attempted carjacking in Queens on his way into work.

So far in 2022 six NYPD officers have been shot, two fatally.

Adams and police unions have also been calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to usher in changes to the state’s controversial bail reform law. At a press conference earlier Wednesday, Adams called on lawmakers to "do their job" and said officers are "watching a revolving door of violent people" return to the streets.

Speaking at her husband’s funeral last week, Rivera’s widow, Dominique Luzuriaga Rivera, called out newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and a system that "continues to fail us."