Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Slain Idaho students to receive posthumous honors at spring commencement

Four University of Idaho students were killed in a shocking ambush attack around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
University of Idaho students back for spring semester after suspect captured Video

University of Idaho students back for spring semester after suspect captured

Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle reports on developments in the Idaho murders as alleged killed Bryan Kohberger prepares for his next hearing.

The four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus home invasion stabbing in November will receive posthumous honors at Saturday's commencement, according to the school.

Classmates discovered the bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20; on Nov. 13, hours after police allege 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a Ph.D. criminology student at the neighboring Washington State University, snuck into their house and ambushed them at 4 a.m.

The slayings inside a six-bedroom rental house on King Road just steps from the edge of school property shocked the local community in Moscow, Idaho, the university campus and people across the country.

Mogen, a Coeur d’Alene native and senior marketing major studying at the College of Business and Economics, and her fellow Pi Beta Phi sorority sister Kernodle, a junior in the same program from Post Falls, are up first, according to Jodi Walker, the university's executive director of communications.

IDAHO MURDERS: ETHAN CHAPIN'S PARENTS BREAK SILENCE ON LAST TIME THEY SAW SON

University of Idaho victims Madeline Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre, from left to right: Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

The university is hosting two commencement ceremonies, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon, with nine programs split between them.

"The morning ceremony, at 9:30, will have Madison Mogen receiving a bachelor's degree in marketing and Xana Kernodle receiving a certificate in marketing," she said. "At the 2 p.m. ceremony, Ethan Chapin will get a certificate in recreation, sport and tourism management and Kaylee Goncalves will get a bachelor's degree in general studies."

Idaho victims last photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Chapin was Kernodle's boyfriend, a Washington state native who lived nearby in the Sigma Chi fraternity house, about 200 yards from King Road, and was spending the night at the King Road home at the time of the attack.

He was also a triplet, and his brother, Hunter, remains a member of Sigma Chi. His sister, Maizie, is also still attending the university.

WATCH: Ethan Chapin’s parents reflect on last moments with their son

Idaho murders: Ethan Chapin’s parents reflect on last moments with their son Video

He was studying sport and tourism management.

Goncalves, of Rathdrum, was a member of Alpha Phi and was set to graduate at the time of her murder. She had hoped to move to Austin, Texas, for a new job and had already moved out of the King Road home but came back to visit. 

IDAHO MURDERS: BRYAN KOHBERGER DA CALLS IN BIG GUNS FROM STATE TO JOIN DEATH PENALTY CASE

WATCH: Steve Goncalves following suspect's arrest: It feels like a little bit of weight has been relieved

Steve Goncalves following suspect's arrest: It feels like a little bit of weight has been relieved Video

Two other housemates survived the attack. One told police she saw a masked man with "bushy eyebrows" leaving through a rear sliding door.

According to Scott Green, the university's president, the owner of the rental home has donated the property to the school, which plans to demolish it and erect a memorial garden for the victims and other students who have died.

"We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory," Green said in February. "Together we will rebuild and continue to support each other."

Trash is seen outside the house were four University of Idaho students were killed

The house at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, behind police tape on Nov. 15, 2022. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Weeks after the attack, police and the FBI arrested Kohberger at his parents' house in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.

He had driven there from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, in mid-December, taking the suspect vehicle on a cross-country road trip with his dad. 

In court documents released in January, police said they found DNA evidence on a knife sheath discarded near Mogen's body. They also used phone data and surveillance cameras to track Kohberger's movements before and after the crime.

Bryan Kohberger wears red jumpsuit as he walks into court house

Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrives at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, after his Dec. 30, 2022 arrest. He waived extradition and was flown back to Idaho. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He allegedly stalked the King Road home a dozen times before the stabbings and returned to the scene one last time hours later, according to a police affidavit.

He is being held without bail at the Latah County Jail in Moscow on four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge. A status conference is scheduled for May 22.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports