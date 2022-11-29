Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Idaho murders: Sigma Chi creates scholarship in honor of slain student Ethan Chapin

Police have not identified a suspect in the murder of Ethan Chapin and three other University of Idaho students

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Paul Best | Fox News
‘Chilling’ Idaho police haven’t said college murders isolated incident: Brian Foley Video

‘Chilling’ Idaho police haven’t said college murders isolated incident: Brian Foley

Former homicide detective Brian Foley weighs in on how Idaho investigators are handling the slayings of four college students and what they could be looking for in their investigation on 'Your World.'

MOSCOW, Idaho — Sigma Chi announced a scholarship on Tuesday to honor Ethan Chapin, a member of the fraternity who was tragically murdered along with three other University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. 

The Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund will be presented every year to one undergraduate member of the fraternity. 

"We join the Gamma Eta Chapter in remembering a young man who was deeply loved and respected, as well as extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of Ethan, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen," the Sigma Chi Foundation said in a statement. 

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, who were murdered on Nov. 13 at an off-campus residence. 

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, who were murdered on Nov. 13 at an off-campus residence.  (Instagram @xanakernodle)

In this photo provided by Stacy Chapin, Ethan Chapin surfs on Priest Lake in northern Idaho in this family snapshot from July 2022. 

In this photo provided by Stacy Chapin, Ethan Chapin surfs on Priest Lake in northern Idaho in this family snapshot from July 2022.  (Stacy Chapin via AP)

Chapin, 20, was staying the night at an off-campus residence just blocks from the Sigma Chi house with his girlfriend, Kernodle. 

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

Police believe that an unknown assailant broke into the home between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. on Nov. 13 and stabbed Chapin, Kernodle, Goncalves, and Mogen to death. 

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, including University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. 

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, including University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital/ Instagram/ @xanakernodle/ @kayleegoncalves))

Chapin, a triplet whose two siblings also attend the University of Idaho, was remembered at a memorial service last week in his hometown of Mount Vernon, Washington. 

IDAHO COED MURDERS: SORORITY SISTER RECALLS VICTIM'S HOURS BEFORE TRAGEDY, ‘A NORMAL NIGHT IN MOSCOW’

"Today, we're here to honor the life and legacy of our son and brother, Ethan Chapin — one of the most incredible people you will ever know," Stacy Chapin told reporters outside the service last week. 

"Together, we want to extend gratitude to the following: our neighbors… our extended family and friends who serve as of beacons of strength and remain by our side throughout every moment, the Moscow Police Department who now carry the burden every day not only for us but for all of the impacted families."

Empty lot in front of house where four college co-eds were murdered in Moscow, Idaho. 

Empty lot in front of house where four college co-eds were murdered in Moscow, Idaho.  (Fox News/Adam Sabes)

The Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund had already raised about $57,000 of the $75,000 goal on Tuesday evening. 

