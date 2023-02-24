Idaho murders: King Road home where Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed four students boarded up, photos show

Workers have boarded up the off-campus rental home on King Road where four University of Idaho students were killed on Nov. 13.

Photos show plywood boards over the doors and windows, and a temporary fence has been installed around the property. Security teams continue to monitor the property around the clock as well.

Neither the landlord nor property manager immediately responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital Friday morning, and authorities are subjected to a gag order in the case.

It was a Saturday morning around 4 a.m. when a masked suspect snuck into the home with a knife. The four victims included three housemates, 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, 20, plus her visiting boyfriend Ethan Chapin, also 20.

IDAHO MURDERS SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER HAD PHOTOS OF VICTIM ON PHONE WEEKS AFTER MASSACRE: REPORT

They had been seen partying Friday evening into the early morning of Saturday, and some of them were likely asleep at the start of the attack, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. She said all four suffered multiple stab wounds, and police later revealed they recovered a Ka-Bar knife sheath near Mogen's body.

In a bombshell court filing, investigators revealed that one of the two surviving housemates witnessed a black-clad, masked man with "bushy eyebrows" leaving out the rear sliding door.

INSIDE IDAHO MURDERS SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER'S UNUSUALLY LONG ROUTE HOME TO PENNSYLVANIA

Police say that man was Bryan Kohberger, then a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University, about 7 miles away, across state lines.

IDAHO MURDERS SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER HAS DISTANT ADMIRERS WHO LAVISH PRAISE, QUESTION GUILT

He has since been expelled and is sitting in the Latah County Jail in Moscow, where a judge ordered him held without bail on four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge.

Police allege that Kohberger stalked the King Road home at least a dozen times before the attack and returned once more about five hours after the murders – which was still hours before the initial 911 call.

They say they traced his car to and from the crime scene on the morning of the slayings and used phone pings to follow his suspected path.

And they found DNA on a knife sheath that detectives said was a familial match to DNA collected from Kohberger's parents' house in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested on Dec. 30.

WATCH: Moscow police bodycam shows Xana Kernodle speak with officers during noise complaint response

The six-bedroom rental home, situated near the University of Idaho's Greek Row, was a known party house, with dozens of students coming and going on any given weekend, friends of the victims previously told Fox News Digital.

Moscow police bodycam videos show several encounters with the victims in the past semester – involving noise complaints and underage drinking.

The case is subject to a gag order, which itself is currently being challenged by a coalition of media organizations and the attorney for Goncalves' family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a result, authorities have declined to comment repeatedly.

Kohberger is due back in court on June 26 and could face the death penalty if convicted on any one of the murder charges.

He has not yet entered a plea, but through his former Pennsylvania attorney said he expected to be exonerated.