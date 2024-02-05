Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

Shooting at Denver party leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded after confrontation with uninvited guests: police

26-year-old man, boy killed in shooting at Denver home

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting erupted during a late-night party at a home in Denver when uninvited guests showed up leaving two people dead and wounding four others, authorities said Sunday.

A 26-year-old man and boy were killed, Denver police spokesman Sean Towle said. Three adult males and a fourth male whose age has yet to be determined were hospitalized, with one remaining in critical condition. Police did not immediately identify the victims or release the age of the boy.

The shooting was reported Sunday at 1:23 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court in northeast Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Towle said the shooting did not appear to be random.

FAMILY OF MICHIGAN WOMAN MYSTERIOUSLY KILLED IN HER HOME DEMANDS DNA TESTING: ‘DUMBFOUNDED’

Denver police car

The boy who was killed did not appear to have been involved in the incident. (FOX31 Denver KDVR)

The confrontation appeared to unfold after a group of people who were not invited showed up to the party, according to police. The conflict escalated to gunfire, with evidence showing multiple shots being fired from multiple firearms.

Denver police cars

The shooting erupted around 1:23 a.m. at a home in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court in northeast Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. (FOX31 Denver KDVR)

The boy who was killed did not appear to have been involved in the confrontation, police said.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER CROSSING CRIME SCENE TAPE AT PLANE CRASH SITE, CLAIMED TO BE MEDICAL STAFF

Denver police cars

Police did not immediately release the identities of any of the victims. (FOX31 Denver KDVR)

A neighbor told FOX31 Denver that the shooting at the home left them "terrified."

"The whole reason we got cameras is cause we feel unsafe and we just want to feel safe in this neighborhood," the neighbor said. "It’s crazy to think someone my age was doing something malicious."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named as of Sunday.