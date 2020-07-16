Severe weather, tornado risk for lower Great Lakes; hot temperatures spread northward

Severe weather may impact the lower Great Lakes Thursday, as the heat wave that's been scorching the South heads north.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain will develop throughout the day along a cold front across the Central U.S.

Areas from the eastern Great Lakes to the Tennessee River Valley are at risk Thursday.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible as these storms develop.

Cities under the greatest risk on Thursday include Pittsburgh and Buffalo, as well as portions of northeast Ohio.

According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), severe threats should spread into western New York state in the early evening before weakening after dark.

The focus for the stronger storms will persist Thursday from the northern Great Plains into other portions of the Midwest.

Showers and thunderstorms also will pop up over South Florida.

The northern Plains will be the target for severe storms Friday.

Heat from South begins to spread North

Much of the country is feeling summertime heat, and that will only grow in the days ahead.

The really oppressive conditions will expand from the South into the Eastern U.S., and then begin to move into the northern and central Plains this weekend.



Heat advisories were posted across the lower Mississippi River valley.

Once the heat builds this weekend, it will last well into next week.

