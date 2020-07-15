Severe weather, heavy rain threat for Central US as heat wave shows signs of easing

A break in the summertime heat is coming across the central part of the country Wednesday, along with the threat of stormy weather.

A cold front will be the focus Wednesday for strong to severe thunderstorms along with heavy rain and the risk of flooding over the central Plains, and up into the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

High winds and hail will be the main threat, along with dangerous lightning.

Severe storms will develop on Wednesday afternoon from the central Plains to the Mid-Mississippi River Valley.

The threat for storms will shift eastward on Thursday into Friday morning, with upstate New York possibly seeing impacts.

Some relatively cooler air behind the cold front will bring some brief relief from the recent hot weather over the northern Plains. But the heat is forecast to return by the end of the week.

Heat wave eases slightly across Southwest, southern Plains

The extreme heat is beginning to let up a little bit over the South, however, temperatures will still be into the 90- and 100-degree range.

Although several degrees “cooler” Wednesday, heat and humidity will remain across the southern Plains to Gulf Coast, while the Southwest also remains above average.

Heat advisories remain in effect for portions of southern Plains and Lower Mississippi River Valley.

The Eastern U.S. will start to feel a little more oppressive as the hot temperatures and humidity ramp up over the next few days.

