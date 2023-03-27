Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather to impact Southeast following deadly tornadoes

States including Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia could face severe storms

By Janice Dean | Fox News
Dozens of homes have been reduced to rubble after Mississippi tornado: Katie Byrne Video

Dozens of homes have been reduced to rubble after Mississippi tornado: Katie Byrne

Fox News multimedia reporter Katie Byrne reports from Amory, Miss., on the devastating tornado that hit the state on 'The Big Sunday Show.' 

After a devastating weekend of tornadoes, more severe weather is in the forecast today and through the work week for some of the same hard-hit areas.   

Today’s risk spreads across the Gulf Coast, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.   

The states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas could see severe storms. 

Meanwhile, another powerful system is set to crash into California. 

MISSISSIPPI TORNADO GIVEN EF-4 RATING, TORE DEADLY 59-MILE PATH OF DESTRUCTION, WEATHER OFFICIALS SAY 

The severe storm threat for Monday, March 27.

The severe storm threat for Monday, March 27. (Fox News)

Parts of the state could see up to 5 inches of rain through Thursday. 

BIDEN DECLARES ‘MAJOR DISASTER’ IN MISSISSIPPI FOLLOWING DEADLY TORNADOES 

Storm and tornado reports from the southeast U.S.

Storm and tornado reports from the southeast U.S. (Fox News)

Snow is also forecast over the next few days for the western U.S. 

Forecasted high temperatures for Monday, March 27.

Forecasted high temperatures for Monday, March 27. (Fox News)

Energy from that area of low pressure will set up the next round of severe weather later this week. 

Expected rainfall across the western U.S. this week.

Expected rainfall across the western U.S. this week. (Fox News)

Please stay alert to the latest forecast details with Fox Weather. 

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

