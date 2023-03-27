Severe weather to impact Southeast following deadly tornadoes

After a devastating weekend of tornadoes, more severe weather is in the forecast today and through the work week for some of the same hard-hit areas.

Today’s risk spreads across the Gulf Coast, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas could see severe storms.

Meanwhile, another powerful system is set to crash into California.

MISSISSIPPI TORNADO GIVEN EF-4 RATING, TORE DEADLY 59-MILE PATH OF DESTRUCTION, WEATHER OFFICIALS SAY

Parts of the state could see up to 5 inches of rain through Thursday.

BIDEN DECLARES ‘MAJOR DISASTER’ IN MISSISSIPPI FOLLOWING DEADLY TORNADOES

Snow is also forecast over the next few days for the western U.S.

Energy from that area of low pressure will set up the next round of severe weather later this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Please stay alert to the latest forecast details with Fox Weather.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.