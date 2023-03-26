Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Biden declares 'major disaster' in Mississippi, orders federal aid following deadly tornadoes

Federal funding is available to residents and business owners in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties in Mississippi

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
President Joe Biden declared a major emergency in Mississippi and made federal aid available to the state early Sunday morning after it was devastated by deadly tornadoes on Friday.

The declaration allows the federal government to provide funding in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties, the areas that were hit hardest during the outbreak.

Assistance available to those affected includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs that may help individuals and business owners recover from the destruction.

The White House said additional forms of assistance may become available once ongoing damage assessments are complete.

Piles of debris, insulation, damaged vehicles and home furnishings are all that remain of was a mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis to certain private nonprofit organizations and state, tribal and eligible local governments for emergency work in the four counties and for hazard mitigation measures across the state.

In the announcement, Biden added that FEMA Coordinating Officer John Boyle has been appointed to oversee federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

The roof of a home is damaged with debris covering the ground on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Silver City, Miss.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed Saturday afternoon that 25 lives were lost in the severe storms and dozens of people were injured, noting that four missing people had been accounted for.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency early Saturday afternoon, which allows all state agencies to discharge their emergency responsibilities as deemed necessary and outlined Mississippi’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

Aerial video shot Saturday morning over Amory, Mississippi, shows the destruction caused when tornadoes ripped through the area Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, Biden tweeted condolences to the residents of Mississippi and promised, "we will do everything we can to help."

"Jill and I are praying for those who have lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and those whose loved ones are missing. I spoke with @tatereeves, @SenatorWicker, @SenHydeSmith, and @BennieGThompson to express my condolences and offer full federal support," the president wrote.

Biden followed that up with a tweet stating FEMA deployed emergency response personnel and resources to support search and rescue efforts and damage assessments.

"We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover, for as long as it takes," he concluded.

Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings on March 25, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss.

The outbreak extended into Alabama and Tennessee, producing tornado-warned storms in the neighboring states into Saturday morning. One man was killed in Alabama after his trailer home flipped multiple times.

Residents and business owners in the four Mississippi counties who experienced loss can apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.